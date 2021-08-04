Dialight (LON:DIA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dialight plc (LON:DIA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 347 ($4.53). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.44), with a volume of 19,698 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Dialight in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Dialight in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12. The company has a market cap of £110.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 312.36.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

