Diamond Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18,551.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Diamond has a market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $18,551.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $2.35 or 0.00005969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001992 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 72.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00079853 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,618,305 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.