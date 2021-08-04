Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. 741,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,178. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $366.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on DSX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.