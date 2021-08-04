Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the lowest is ($0.74). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%.

DRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,610.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.15. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

