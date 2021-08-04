DIGG (DIGG) Price Tops $42,407.35

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for $42,407.35 or 1.07731675 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a market cap of $10.68 million and $886,304.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00049392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00101034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00144548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,331.78 or 0.99918484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.30 or 0.00846710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 252 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

