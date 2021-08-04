Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $75-79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.02 million.Digi International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.250 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.19.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 116,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,899. Digi International has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $704.42 million, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.75.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.