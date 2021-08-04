Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $75 million-$79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.87 million.

NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. 116,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,899. Digi International has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.42 million, a PE ratio of 72.14, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DGII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.19.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

