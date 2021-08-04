Digital Insurance Token Reaches Market Cap of $575,522.18 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $575,522.18 and approximately $102.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.94 or 0.00615437 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

