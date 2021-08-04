Digital Reserve Currency Price Up 34% Over Last Week (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $2.08 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010616 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.11 or 0.00490939 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000913 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

