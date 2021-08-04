DigitalNote Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,321.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and $6,321.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.29 or 0.00630737 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,052,255,538 coins and its circulating supply is 5,911,536,695 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.