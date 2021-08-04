DigitalOcean Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,044 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,437% compared to the typical volume of 120 put options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $168,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $63.48.

DOCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

