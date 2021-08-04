Digitex City (DGTX) Market Capitalization Tops $12.57 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Digitex City coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00060961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00836694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00095037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043207 BTC.

About Digitex City

DGTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

