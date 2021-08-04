Dimecoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $161.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $161.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001355 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00105180 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

