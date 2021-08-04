Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 150,667 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,667 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.64% of Information Services Group worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

III stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Noble Financial raised their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

