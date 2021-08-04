Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 21,341 Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.36% of Ames National worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATLO. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ames National by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ames National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. Ames National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $218.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

