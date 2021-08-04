Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.04% of BayCom worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCML. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Get BayCom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of BCML opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.06. BayCom Corp has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. BayCom had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BayCom Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BayCom Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML).

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.