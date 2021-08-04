Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,741 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Ranpak worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ranpak by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ranpak by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ranpak by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Ranpak by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACK opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -185.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

