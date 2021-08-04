Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 10,083 Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.25% of 1st Constitution Bancorp worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCCY. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 725,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCY stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.72. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Research analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

