Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 332,410 Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 196.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.15% of Surface Oncology worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 52.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

SURF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

SURF stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Surface Oncology news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

