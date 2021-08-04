Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 335,134 Shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 977,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,134 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.25% of Fluent worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the first quarter worth $2,005,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,269,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 437,773 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter worth $387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 18.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 368,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 57,806 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

FLNT stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $70.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.25 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluent Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

