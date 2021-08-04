Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 35,546 Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.97% of DZS worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,319,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in DZS by 763.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 475,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in DZS during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,220,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DZS by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 111,254 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in DZS by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 66,136 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DZS stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.38. DZS Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. As a group, analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

