Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 66,776 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.96% of Fluidigm worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 868,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter worth about $151,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $524.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.57. Fluidigm Co. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 28.73% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLDM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

