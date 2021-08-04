Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,853 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.79% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,526 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 785,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 482,434 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,768,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 451,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 319,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 946,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 259,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.68.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

