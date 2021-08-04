Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,842 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 23,983 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Groupon worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Groupon by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,508 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $88,882,000 after purchasing an additional 110,913 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Groupon by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,706 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $70,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,795 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Groupon by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,100 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 103,848 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Groupon by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,871 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Groupon by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,200 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 115,514 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.52. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 2.76.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRPN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

