Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,758 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Canon were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAJ. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Canon by 56.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canon by 51.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canon by 38.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Canon by 8.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAJ opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. Canon Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.41. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.39.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CAJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

