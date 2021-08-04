Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,389 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.82% of Emerald worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Emerald by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,065,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Emerald by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 78,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerald by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerald by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 343,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 230,493 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Emerald in the first quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

EEX stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

