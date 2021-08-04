Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,365 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.64% of Kingstone Companies worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

KINS stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

Kingstone Companies Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.