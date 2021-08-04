Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,365 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.64% of Kingstone Companies worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of KINS stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

