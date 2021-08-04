Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,526 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Appian were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 174.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 269,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after acquiring an additional 140,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at about $13,388,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,226,000 after acquiring an additional 59,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,678,000. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,399,581 in the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.43.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPN. Truist cut their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

