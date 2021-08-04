Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 399,966 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.60% of Luby’s worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Luby’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. 35.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luby's alerts:

Shares of Luby’s stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.85. Luby’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.22.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.