Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.33% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 111.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 76.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,489.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 44,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,825 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHG opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.25 million, a P/E ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

