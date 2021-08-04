Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Shares of NFE opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.08.

In related news, Director John J. Mack acquired 24,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $10,417,866.03. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock valued at $41,634,165. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.