Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of GrowGeneration worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,678,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.64 and a beta of 2.88. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $5,843,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GRWG shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.22.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

