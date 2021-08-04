Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,320 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.62% of BGSF worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the first quarter valued at $7,451,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the first quarter valued at $1,270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 95,366 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 18.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 538,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 233.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 59,567 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $128,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,984.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BGSF opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BGSF, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $125.87 million, a PE ratio of 203.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.63.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.19 million. Research analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

