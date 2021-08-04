Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,341 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.36% of Ames National worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ames National by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after acquiring an additional 45,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ames National by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ames National by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ames National during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, WBI Investments grew its holdings in Ames National by 69.4% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 20,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ames National stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. Ames National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $218.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

