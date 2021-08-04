Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.27% of Bridgford Foods worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRID opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. Bridgford Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $118.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of -0.28.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

