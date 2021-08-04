Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.53% of Perma-Pipe International worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 195,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPIH stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.42 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

