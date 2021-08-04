Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.87% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 218,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 25,431 shares in the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MACK opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 million, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 2.29.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

