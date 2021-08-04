Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.34 Million Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,743 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 10,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSGX opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $50.57 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DSGX. CIBC upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.95.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

