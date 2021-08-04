Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSGX. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at $81,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 10,871.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSGX opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $50.57 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.56.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.95.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

