Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 257,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.60% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 66.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

