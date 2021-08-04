Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.79 Million Stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 162.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Kodiak Sciences worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 32.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 24.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after buying an additional 26,798 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $82.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.37. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $97,208.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,543,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,997 shares of company stock worth $1,850,832. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

