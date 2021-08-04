Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.91 Million Stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.02% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 50,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $1,155,565.65. Also, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,322 shares of company stock worth $1,882,033 in the last 90 days. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STXB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

STXB opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $390.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.89%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

