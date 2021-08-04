Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,391 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.20% of Apyx Medical worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after buying an additional 95,647 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 958,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after buying an additional 55,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 175,242 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 522,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 18,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 36,788 shares in the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

APYX stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $310.97 million, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.72. Apyx Medical Co. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apyx Medical Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

