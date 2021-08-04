Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,267 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of GrowGeneration worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after buying an additional 335,237 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,806,000 after buying an additional 1,088,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 104,691 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,860,000 after buying an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 83,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GRWG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.64 and a beta of 2.88. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $5,843,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

