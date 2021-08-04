Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 11,564 Shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,449 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.87% of Select Bancorp worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLCT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SLCT opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $17.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 18.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.