Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 33,445 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.48% of SilverBow Resources worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $236.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $26.05.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.11. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 130.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SilverBow Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Gabriel L. Ellisor sold 5,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $66,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,628.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

