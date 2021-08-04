Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 4,553 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.91% of ShotSpotter worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

ShotSpotter stock opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $517.25 million, a PE ratio of 402.76, a P/E/G ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 million. Research analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSTI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShotSpotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShotSpotter has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ShotSpotter Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.