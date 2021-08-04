Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 66,776 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 66,776 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.96% of Fluidigm worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,251,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after buying an additional 673,616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $24,188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 129,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 35,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,197,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 163,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLDM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $524.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04. Fluidigm Co. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 28.73% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

