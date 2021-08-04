Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 68,284 Shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.80% of Cumulus Media worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMLS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

CMLS opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.21. Cumulus Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.40.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cumulus Media Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

